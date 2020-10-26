Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts cities and towns that are unable to monitor ballot drop boxes on Halloween are asked to lock the boxes until the next morning.
The guidance came Monday from Secretary of State William Galvin’s office a day after a drop box was set on fire in Boston.
Ballots are being picked up every day, but Galvin’s office asked that cities and towns “pick up the pace so that ballots are not sitting there too long.”
With Halloween on Saturday, Galvin’s office is asking officials to either monitor boxes or lock them until Sunday “to avoid any Halloween pranks.”