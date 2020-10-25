BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling and the FBI have been asked to investigate a fire that was set at a ballot dropbox in Boston’s Copley Square. According to Secretary of State William Galvin, it appears to be a “deliberate attack.”

The fire occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The dropbox had last been emptied at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Boston Elections Department, there were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning. Eighty-seven were legible and able to be processed.

Anyone who used the Copley Square ballot dropbox after 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday should check their ballot status on www.TrackMyBallotMA.com. If they are unable to confirm its status, they should contact the Boston Election Department immediately.

Galvin said affected voters will be mailed a replacement ballot and will have the option of casting that replacement ballot or voting in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day. If any affected voter does not submit a new ballot, their original ballot will be hand-counted to the extent possible.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Galvin released a joint statement saying: “What happened in the early hours of this morning to the ballot dropbox in Copley Square is a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime. Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We ask voters not to be intimidated by this bad act, and remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election.”

Galvin directed election officials to increase security around ballot dropboxes. In Boston, all boxes are under 24-hour surveillance and emptied daily.

The ballot dropbox in Copley Square was not physically damaged and will still be available to voters.