WALTHAM (CBS) – Thirteen Massachusetts cities and towns have been forced to take a step back in their reopening because of a rise in coronavirus cases.
Starting Monday, the 13 communities moving from Step 2 of Phase 3 back to Step 1 are Acushnet, Brockton, Chelmsford, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Malden, Plymouth, Randolph, Waltham, Webster and Woburn.
Those communities have been in the high-risk red zone for three consecutive weeks, according to the Department of Public Health.
That means businesses like roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, laser tag and escape rooms must close. Businesses like gyms, libraries, museums and arcades have to reduce capacity from 50-percent to 40-percent. Outdoor gatherings, as well as outdoor theater and performance venues, are limited to 50 people.
Overall, 77 cities and towns are now deemed high-risk by the state.