BOSTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list of hand sanitizers with a potentially toxic ingredient has ballooned to 75.
The FDA issued it’s first warning last month about the hand sanitizers made in Mexico by listing nine products they recommended for recall. That list has rapidly grown in just one month.
Read: FDA Contaminated Hand Sanitizer List
The agency says all 75 contain may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed into the skin or ingested.
Some of the products were sold in Massachusetts.
Earlier this month, Transliquid Technologies LLC recalled all Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution packaged in 8.45 ounce (250 ml) bottles. The hand sanitizer was sold from May 21-June 30 to wholesale and retail stores in Massachusetts.
Last week, BJ’s Wholesale Club recalled 17 ounce bottles of Blumen hand sanitizer because they may have methyl alcohol in them.