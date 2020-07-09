BOSTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration said manufacturers are recalling two brands of hand sanitizer, including one product that was sold in Massachusetts.
The recalls come not long after the FDA warned customers that over a dozen brands of hand sanitizer tested positive for methanol, which can be dangerous when ingested or absorbed through the skin.
Transliquid Technologies LLC is recalling all Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution packaged in 8.45 ounce (250 ml) bottles. The hand sanitizer was sold from May 21-June 30 to wholesale and retail stores in Massachusetts, California, Louisiana, and Texas.
The second recall is from ITECH 361, which is recalling almost 19,000 bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant, with UPC Code 628055370130 and sold in one liter bottles, because of the potential presence of methanol. The product was sold nationally to both wholesale distributors and to retailers.
Anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and is experiencing symptoms is asked to seek immediate treatment.
Neither company has experienced any incidents with the products that prompted the recall.
Below are the additional hand sanitizers that have tested positive for methanol, according to the FDA:
- Bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer (with NDC number 76987-402-01)
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz (NDC number 76987-120-01)
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz (NDC number 76987-402-02)
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer (NDC number 76987-250-01)
- Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol (with NDC numbers 75744-0200-3; 75744-0200-4; 75744-0201-5; 75744-0202-1; 75744-0250-1; 75744-0250-2; 75744-0500-1; 75744-1000-1; 75744-1000-3; 75744-1001-1)
- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV’s Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free (with NDC numbers 75165-003-02; 75165-004-01; 75165-005-01; 75165-006-01; 75165-008-01; 75165-250-01; 75165-600-01)
- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV’s Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer (no NDC numbers listed)
- Tropicosmeticos SA de CV’s Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% (with NDC numbers 76676-402-01; 77676-402-02; 77676-402-03; 77676-402-04; 77676-402-05; 77676-402-06; 77676-402-07; 77676-402-08; 77676-402-09; 77676-402-10; 77676-402-11; 77676-402-12; 77676-402-13; 77676-402-14; 77676-402-16; 77676-402-17; 77676-402-18; 77676-402-19; 77676-402-20)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)