BOSTON (CBS) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Wednesday that a hand sanitizer it sold is being recalled. The 17 oz bottle of “Blumen” hand sanitizer may have methyl alcohol in it.
The alcohol is toxic and exposure to is can cause serious side effects.
“Out of an abundance of caution, 4E Brands requests that members discontinue the use of this product immediately and dispose of it in accordance with local regulations,” BJ’s Wholesale Club said in a press release.
BJ’s is asking customers not to return the product to stores, but to go online and ask for a refund.
CLICK HERE for more information and to check if your product is included in this recall.