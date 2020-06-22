SILVER SPRING, Md. (CBS) — Hand sanitizer has been in high demand as people seek to protect themselves against the coronavirus. But the FDA has a new warning about certain hand sanitizers made in Mexico with a potentially toxic ingredient.

The agency says consumers should not use any hand sanitizer made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico because it may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed into the skin or ingested.

The affected products listed by the FDA are:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said in a statement. “Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning.”

FDA advises consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested: https://t.co/IO4MoLDuSW pic.twitter.com/qjvE8LssPE — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

Methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, permanent damage to the nervous system and even death, according to the FDA.

The FDA said it has told Eskbiochem to remove their hand sanitizer products from the market but the company has not taken any action.

“Therefore, FDA recommends consumers stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers,” the agency said.

So far, there are no reports of injuries linked to those hand sanitizers. The CDC recommends consumers only use alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% ethanol.