PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s rally planned for Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been delayed because of an approaching tropical storm.

The White House cited Tropical Storm Fay in deciding to postpone the campaign rally, which was to be held partially outdoors in an airplane hangar at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. A new date for the rally has not yet been announced.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay,” a campaign spokesman said in a statement. “It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.”

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that “we will be there soon.”

With Tropical Storm Fay heading towards the Great State of New Hampshire this weekend, we are forced to reschedule our Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay safe, we will be there soon! #MAGA2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

The forecast calls for Fay to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the region late Friday and into Saturday morning. The president was scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.

Trump’s planned rally amid the coronavirus pandemic stirred controversy because attendees would not have been required to wear masks. The campaign said it would be providing hand sanitizer and face masks to supporters and they were “strongly encouraged” to wear them.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who was not planning to attend the rally, said it would be “imperative” for anyone going to the rally to wear a mask.