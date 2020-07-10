BOSTON (CBS) – Tropical Storm Fay will be the weather story of the weekend. Fay has been developing over the last 48 hours and southern New England will start to see some of it’s impact Friday afternoon.
Here’s what to expect:
TIMING
The initial rain showers from should arrive near 3 p.m. Friday, but the steadier and heavier rain is likely near midnight. Downpours and even some torrential rain is expected through the early morning of Saturday. The strongest signals will be towards the Berkshires.
But, Worcester County and eastern Massachusetts could see some of the intense rain as well before 6 a.m. Saturday.
RAIN TOTALS
A general 0.5 to 0.75” is likely for the Worcester Hills to the beaches. With some steadier bands for coastal locations, more than one inch of rain is possible in localized areas over a short period of time.
IMPACTS
Rain is the predominant concern as overnight downpours could lead to localized flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for western Massachusetts but the National Weather Service has cancelled it for Worcester County and eastern Massachusetts. Still, low lying areas and poor drainage spots could see some of this concern. If you find large puddles or ponding on the roads Saturday, find an alternate route to get to your destination.
Wind gusts will approach 40 mph and may exceed that for southeastern Mass. Downed limbs and outages are possible. Ferry delays may arise as well with choppy waters on Saturday morning. The Cape and Islands will see the strongest gusts.
Saturday afternoon will have a few lingering chances of rain but the energy wraps up for the second half of the weekend.
Keep that water bottle handy for Sunday! it will still be very hot and humid.