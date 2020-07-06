PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he welcomes President Donald Trump to the state this weekend for a rally, but added that it is “imperative” that anyone attending wear masks.
Sununu issued a statement Monday, a day after President Trump’s campaign announced he will be holding a “Make America Great Again Rally” at Portsmouth International Airport on Saturday.
The Republican governor from New Hampshire said that from the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire “has not stopped or prevented individuals from peacefully assembling, including marches led by Black Lives Matter and protests from Reopen NH.”
“As Governor I will always welcome the President of the United States to New Hampshire,” said Sununu in a statement. “I am pleased to see the campaign will be handing out face masks and hand sanitizer to all attendees, as has been true at all public gatherings in NH where social distancing is hard to maintain. It is imperative that folks attending the rally wear masks.”
Sununu said he is still finalizing his schedule for this weekend, but added that in the past he has greeted President Trump upon his arrival at the airport.
“If the Governor greets the President at the airport, he will be wearing a mask,” Sununu’s office said.