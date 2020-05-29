BOSTON (CBS) — Boston sports teams will be able to practice again soon — with precautions. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give teams the OK to resume practice at his 2 p.m. press conference on Friday, according to WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller.
This is great news for the Celtics and Bruins, who have been out of action since mid-March when the NBA and NHL halted play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NHL announced plans to resume the season earlier this week, with the NBA expected to do the same in the near future.
Many cities have allowed limited practices to resume, but with Boston one of the hot spots of the outbreak, the city’s pro sports teams haven’t had that luxury.
The Red Sox have had a limited amount of players working out and receiving treatment at the team’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.
The NFL has not released plans for training camp this year, but it was reported earlier this week that head coaches may be allowed to return to team facilities in the near future. Minicamps could also be scheduled for as early as mid-June.