BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has been telling his Celtics players to have a “one week away” mantra throughout the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. Hopefully, they’ve been listening to their head coach.
Shortly after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that Boston’s pro sports teams can open their practice facilities on June 6, the C’s announced they’ll be opening the Auerbach Center for voluntary individual workouts on June 1.
“We’re happy that our players will now have the option to work out individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center, and we hope it signals a step back towards playing basketball again,” said C’s president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge.
This phased limited access will be within requirements and guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the NBA, the team said in a statement. The workouts will follow these strict protocols:
- Workouts are voluntary & will be conducted in strict accordance with city, state, CDC, and NBA requirements and guidelines.
- Symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.
- Workouts will be limited to individual (1-on-0) shooting, strength and conditioning work, and medical evaluation and therapy as needed.
- Only essential areas will be accessed. There will be no access to locker rooms, showers, hydrotherapy, medical exam rooms, cafeteria, and offices.
- Only four players will be able to work out at a time, each working with only one staff member at a time. There will be no more than one player per half court at a time.
- All staff members will wear masks in the building, and any staff member working with a player must wear gloves. Players will wear masks except while engaging in physical activity. Players and staff will adhere to CDC and NBA compliant social distancing standards at all times.
- Social distancing will be required in the building except in limited specific instances (e.g. physical therapy), when PPE will be used.
- A thorough cleaning and disinfection of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.
- Only staff members essential to these workouts will be present at the Auerbach Center. There will be no access for general staff, public, or media.
The Celtics last played in an NBA game on March 11. There is no official word on when the league will resume action, but the NBA is reportedly eyeing July 31 as a potential return date.