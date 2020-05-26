Report: NFL Coaches May Be Allowed To Return Next Week, With Minicamps Coming Shortly ThereafterThe wheels are in motion for the NFL to return.

If NBA Ditches Conferences In Postseason, Celtics Would Have One Daunting Postseason PathThe potential NBA playoff seedings that are being discussed would be an absolute nightmare for the Boston Celtics.

Troy Vincent Admits NFL 'Failed Miserably' With Pass Interference Replay ReviewPass interference review was a terrific failure for the NFL. And in the rarest of rare occasions ... the league has actually admitted that to be so.

CBS Sports To Highlight Unforgettable Sports Stories With New '60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories' SeriesThe six-part series will begin on Saturday, May 30th highlighting 18 stories from past 60 Minutes episodes.

New Patriots Fullback Danny Vitale Completes #MurphChallenge On Memorial DayNew England fans are going to fall in love with Danny Vitale even more when they find out how the fullback spent his Memorial Day.