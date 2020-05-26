BOSTON (CBS) — Whether the NHL is coming back soon or not at all, we’ll be getting an update on Tuesday afternoon.
National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman is set to make an announcement Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. regarding the league’s Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 NHL season. It will air on NBCSN and NHL Network in the U.S. and will be streamed live on NHL.com and across NHL Social platforms (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube). Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly will also host an interactive media availability via Zoom at 6 p.m., which will also be streamed live on NHL.com.
On Monday, it was reported that the NHL sent out a memo to players that sets early June as a target date for the move to “Phase 2” in the league’s plans to resume play, which includes voluntary workouts involving no more than six players at a time. The league reportedly has a four-part plan, with Phase 3 involving the opening of training camps and Phase 4 being the official return to actual games.
The NHL suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the league asked teams to ensure arena availability through the end of July.