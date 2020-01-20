BOSTON (CBS) — A member of the College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team who was injured in a car crash in Vero Beach, Florida Jan. 15 is being transferred from a Florida hospital to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Rower Hannah Strom is a sophomore at the college.
Strom’s father said she is flying to Boston Friday. It is unclear whether or not she remains in a coma.
Strom is the daughter of the owner of Kool Kone in Wareham, where donations are being collected to help the family pay for her medical bills and travel to Florida.
Five people still remain in the hospital after the crash that initially injured 11 people, including the team’s coach and the other driver. Junior Page Cohen was released from the hospital Sunday.
Sophomore Grace Rett, of Uxbridge, died in the crash.