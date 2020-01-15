



VERO BEACH, Florida (CBS) – One member of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was killed in a crash in Florida that injured 11 other people, including other team members Wednesday morning. The college identified the team member killed in the crash as sophomore Grace Rett.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in Vero Beach when a team van collided with a pickup truck at an intersection.

The Vero Beach Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital by helicopter. Four people were taken by ambulance and four others were transported as a precaution.

The van, which was carrying the Holy Cross rowers, and the pickup truck were both heavily damaged in the crash.

A Holy Cross spokesman confirmed Rett, an Uxbridge resident, was killed.

Rett was majoring in English and psychology. According to the Worcester Telegram, Rett set a world record for indoor rowing by completing 61 hours straight last month.

“We are aware of a vehicle crash involving members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team this morning in Florida,” the spokesman said. “The College is in contact with the families of our students and with authorities in Florida. We are in the process of gathering more information and making plans to offer support for those involved.”

Police said preliminary it appears the van driver may have failed to yield, causing the crash.

Rett had just celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday, police said.

Three team members remain in critical condition.

A second Holy Cross van was traveling behind the other vehicle from the college, but was not involved in the crash.

Chaplains and grief counselors are being made available Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Bud Ryan room at the Luth Center on the Holy Cross campus.