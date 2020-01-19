BOSTON (CBS) – Holy Cross junior Paige Cohen was released from a Florida hospital Saturday afternoon, days after a Vero Beach crash that killed one teammate and injured 11 people total. Four members of the team, the rowing coach, and the other driver involved remain hospitalized.
Team members were on their way to practice Wednesday when the van they were in collided with a pickup truck.
Grace Rett of Uxbridge died in the crash.
Holy Cross said in a statement Sunday that Cohen, from Atlanta, was released from Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
“We ask for continued prayers for the four Holy Cross students, our rowing coach, and the driver of the truck as they continue to recover in the hospital,” Holt Cross said.
Grief counselors will be available Sunday afternoon at Holy Cross as students return to campus following winter break.