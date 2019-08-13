



WASHINGTON (CBS) — It looks like President Donald Trump is on board with a possible run for Congress by Curt Schilling. The former Boston Red Sox pitcher has recently talked about running for election in his native state of Arizona.

“Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Terrific!”

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Schilling, who won a World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001, said in a statement to the Arizona Republic that he is “absolutely considering” a run against one of the five Democrats holding a Congressional seat in the state. He told a radio host that he has had several discussions with his wife about a potential run.

This is not the first time Schilling has talked about running for office. Back in 2016 he said “I think I’m going to run against Elizabeth Warren” for Senate in Massachusetts, but never jumped into the race. The vocal Trump supporter has also mentioned that he might run for president in 2024.

Earlier this year, Trump tweeted that Schilling “deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Back in 2016, ESPN fired Schilling for sharing an anti-transgender meme. He was not invited to last year’s reunion of the 2004 Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, despite his famous “bloody sock” performance and winning Game 2 of that World Series.

In December, a Rhode Island lawmaker called for an independent investigation into Schilling’s failed video game company 38 Studios, which received a $75 million investment from the state before going bankrupt. No criminal charges were ever filed over the deal, but Schilling and other executives at the company agreed to pay a $2.5 million settlement.