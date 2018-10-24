BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans had plenty to cheer for on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, and that was before the game even began.

The capacity crowd welcomed back members of the 2004 curse-busting Red Sox for the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox.

Participants included David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield, Alan Embree, and Keith Foulke.

Dave Roberts, who famously stole second base and scored the tying run in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, was introduced as the players took the field. And though he’s busy managing the Dodgers in this World Series, he came out to wave to the fans and to hug his former teammates. For the second straight night, the Fenway crowd offered a rousing ovation to Roberts, despite his current position.

I felt this on a spiritual level… pic.twitter.com/GeIHP8xOtc — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 25, 2018

Curt Schilling, who won Game 2 of the 2004 World Series, was not invited to Fenway for the ceremony, according to Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe.

Ceremonial first pitch tonight: 2004 team members David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield, Jason Varitek, Keith Foulke, Alan Embree.

No Curt Schilling, who lives locally?

Red Sox exec: "We did not reach out to him, but it is not out of spite.'' — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) October 24, 2018

Schilling confirmed that report via Twitter.

Nope. No worries though, great to see @45PedroMartinez @davidortiz and @KMillar15 "The pimper of walks" though. Oh and I get to keep my 3 rings and 3 trophies, so it's all good. https://t.co/tyUUWhvTPe — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) October 24, 2018

Since being fired from ESPN for sharing controversial material on social media, Schilling has transitioned from baseball analyst to political commentator. Schilling has spoken out against the Red Sox’ ownership group in recent years.

Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch on Tuesday prior to Game 1, which the Red Sox won 8-4.