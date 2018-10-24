  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans had plenty to cheer for on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, and that was before the game even began.

The capacity crowd welcomed back members of the 2004 curse-busting Red Sox for the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox.

Participants included David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek, Kevin Millar, Tim Wakefield, Alan Embree, and Keith Foulke.

gettyimages 1053031340 2004 Red Sox Throw Out Ceremonial World Series First Pitch; Curt Schilling Not Invited

Jason Varitek, David Ortiz, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Alan Embree, Keith Foulke and Pedro Martinez throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2 of the 2018 World Series. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dave Roberts, who famously stole second base and scored the tying run in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, was introduced as the players took the field. And though he’s busy managing the Dodgers in this World Series, he came out to wave to the fans and to hug his former teammates. For the second straight night, the Fenway crowd offered a rousing ovation to Roberts, despite his current position.

gettyimages 1053031590 2004 Red Sox Throw Out Ceremonial World Series First Pitch; Curt Schilling Not Invited

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts salutes the crowd as the 2004 Red Sox are honored prior to Game 2 of the 2018 World Series. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Curt Schilling, who won Game 2 of the 2004 World Series, was not invited to Fenway for the ceremony, according to Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe.

Schilling confirmed that report via Twitter.

Since being fired from ESPN for sharing controversial material on social media, Schilling has transitioned from baseball analyst to political commentator. Schilling has spoken out against the Red Sox’ ownership group in recent years.

Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch on Tuesday prior to Game 1, which the Red Sox won 8-4.

