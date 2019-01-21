BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump is not a Baseball Hall of Fame voter. But if it was up to Trump, former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling would be in.

Trump tweeted his support for Schilling Sunday night.

“Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most,” Trump said, urging voters to “Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!”

Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right! @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

On Twitter, Schilling responded to the president’s support.

“Thank you Mr. President! Do NOT give in on any of it! We are behind you!” he said.

Schilling has been a vocal supporter of President Trump.

In 2018, Schilling received 216 votes, good for 51.2 percent. Nominees need 317 votes for induction.