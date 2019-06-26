RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS) – Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the man accused of hitting and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire last week, is now under an immigration detainer.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued the detainer on Monday after Zhukovskyy was booked into the Coos County House of Correction on seven counts of negligent homicide.
With Zhukovskyy under detainer, he would be deported back to the Ukraine if he is released from police custody.
Police say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer in Randolph, N.H. when he crashed into a group of motorcyclists from Marine JarHeads MC. The group is a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.
Zhukovskyy was charged with drunk driving just weeks before the crash and had a 2013 drunk driving arrest on his record as well. Zhukovskyy is an employee of Westfield Transportation in Springfield.
Erin Deveney, head of the Massachusetts RMV, announced Tuesday she is leaving her post after MassDOT said Zhukovskyy’s commercial driver’s license should have been terminated after his May arrest in Connecticut.
Zhukovskyy was due to be arraigned on Tuesday in New Hampshire. He pleaded not guilty and waived his appearance, and a trial date was set for November.