BOSTON (CBS) – The head of the Massachusetts RMV has resigned in the wake of a crash that killed seven people in northern New Hampshire.
Registrar Erin Deveney is leaving the post after MassDOT said the driver involved in the Randolph, NH crash should not have been on the road.
The RMV should have terminated Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s CDL because he refused a chemical test during a drunk driving investigation in Connecticut in May. The RMV failed to act on information when that incident occurred.
A MassDOT review found that Connecticut failed to provide sufficient information through the federal CDL system after the May incident to automatically apply to his Massachusetts driving record. A notification requiring manual review was generated.
“This review had not been performed by RMV personnel as of June 23, which is why the May 11 chemical test refusal does not appear on Zhukovskyy’s driving record and why his license had not been suspended in MA,” MassDOT said.
Former MassDOT Chief Operating Officer Jamey Tesler will take over as Acting Registrar of the RMV. Tesler will lead an in depth review of the Registry’s state-to-state data sharing processes.
Police say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph last week. Zhukovskyy was an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts.