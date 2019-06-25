  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Erin Deveney, Mass. RMV, Randolph NH Crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy


BOSTON (CBS) – The head of the Massachusetts RMV has resigned in the wake of a crash that killed seven people in northern New Hampshire.

Registrar Erin Deveney is leaving the post after MassDOT said the driver involved in the Randolph, NH crash should not have been on the road.

The RMV should have terminated Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s CDL because he refused a chemical test during a drunk driving investigation in Connecticut in May. The RMV failed to act on information when that incident occurred.

Former Registrar Erin Deveney (WBZ-TV)

A MassDOT review found that Connecticut failed to provide sufficient information through the federal CDL system after the May incident to automatically apply to his Massachusetts driving record. A notification requiring manual review was generated.

“This review had not been performed by RMV personnel as of June 23, which is why the May 11 chemical test refusal does not appear on Zhukovskyy’s driving record and why his license had not been suspended in MA,” MassDOT said.

Seven people were killed in a crash on Route 2 in Randolph, NH June 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Miranda Thompson)

Former MassDOT Chief Operating Officer Jamey Tesler will take over as Acting Registrar of the RMV. Tesler will lead an in depth review of the Registry’s state-to-state data sharing processes.

Police say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph last week. Zhukovskyy was an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s