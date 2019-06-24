BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested the pickup truck driver who allegedly caused a Randolph, N.H. crash that killed seven motorcyclists. New Hampshire State Police announced that 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.
Investigators say Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of 10 motorcyclists on Friday. Skukovskyy is an employee of Westfield Transportation in Springfield,
Zhukovskyy was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice charge at his home in West Springfield.
Massachusetts State Police found wax packets at Zhukovskyy’s house containing residue that is believed to be heroin. He has not been charged on a drug offense, but if lab tests are positive for narcotics, Zhukovskyy will face an additional charge.
Zhukovskyy is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Springfield District Court on the fugitive from justice charge.
Joanne and Edward Corr, both of Lakeville, died in the crash. Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, N.H., Albert Mazza of Lee, N.H., Daniel Pereira of Riverside R.I., Desma Oakes of Concord, N.H., and Aaron Perry of Farmington, N.H. also died.
The motorcyclists were with Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.
Jarheads MC local chapter president Manny Ribeiro said the crash was worse than anything he has seen in combat as a Marine.