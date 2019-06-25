BOSTON (CBS) – The driver accused in a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide following the Randolph crash.
The 23-year-old waived extradition during an appearance in Springfield District Court on Monday. He was then taken back to New Hampshire to face charges.
Police say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph on Friday. Zhukovskyy was an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Joanne and Edward Corr, both of Lakeville, died in the crash. Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, N.H., Albert Mazza of Lee, N.H., Daniel Pereira of Riverside R.I., Desma Oakes of Concord, N.H., and Aaron Perry of Farmington, N.H. also died.
The motorcyclists were with Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.
According to Zhukovskyy’s driving records, he was charged with operating under the influence just weeks before the crash. He also had his driver’s license suspended temporarily in 2013 after a drunk driving arrest.
Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. The arraignment will take place in Lancaster’s Coos County Superior Court.