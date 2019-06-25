  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Randolph NH Crash, Randolph NH News, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy


BOSTON (CBS) – The driver accused in a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide following the Randolph crash.

The 23-year-old waived extradition during an appearance in Springfield District Court on Monday. He was then taken back to New Hampshire to face charges.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy appeared in a Massachusetts court Monday (WBZ-TV)

Police say Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck towing a trailer when he collided with a group of motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph on Friday. Zhukovskyy was an employee of Westfield Transport, a company in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Joanne and Edward Corr, both of Lakeville, died in the crash. Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, N.H., Albert Mazza of Lee, N.H., Daniel Pereira of Riverside R.I., Desma Oakes of Concord, N.H., and Aaron Perry of Farmington, N.H. also died.

(Clockwise from left) Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Aaron Perry, Daniel Pereira and Desma Oakes. (Images Credit: New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

The motorcyclists were with Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses.

According to Zhukovskyy’s driving records, he was charged with operating under the influence just weeks before the crash. He also had his driver’s license suspended temporarily in 2013 after a drunk driving arrest.

Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. The arraignment will take place in Lancaster’s Coos County Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s