



BOSTON (CBS) — Repairs to 3rd rail, the power system, and a major portion of the tracks near the JFK/UMass Station are complete but the MBTA said Friday there is work to be done before Red Line service will return to normal. The area was heavily damaged after a derailment Tuesday.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak asked commuters to add an extra 15 to 20 minutes to their travel time.

Significant damage to three signal bungalows is behind the continued delays. “One of them was almost entirely wiped out. The others really have sustained significant damage. This is resulting in much slower train speeds than we typically run and obviously a longer ride for our customers,” said Poftak.

It’s unclear when the signal system, which also affects the countdown clocks, will be fixed.

“Right now, unfortunately, the countdown clocks, are integrally tied to the information that comes out of the signal system. Until we get the signal system back, we won’t be able to provide that information, which I know is frustrating, it’s frustrating for us… it’s very important information, to begin with, and in a period where you’re facing uncertainty and delays, it’s even more important,” said Poftak.

Trains must travel at reduced speeds while going through the station and commuters on the Braintree branch must switch trains at the station, two factors that also contribute to the delays.

That hardware takes in data from the signal infrastructure along the tracks, and sends it out to places like our Operations Control Center, where dispatchers monitor trains traveling through the system. pic.twitter.com/ABdGYuqVgI — MBTA (@MBTA) June 14, 2019

“This is unacceptable and we apologize for the inconvenience during the commute this week. I want to assure everyone that the MBTA is working 24 hours a day to address this incident. We have a team of over 150 T employees and contractors hard at work trying to get service back together. I do want to acknowledge the service, obviously, is disrupted,” Poftak said.

South Shore limited service on the Commuter Rail will continue Friday evening.

Along with returning service, the MBTA is focusing on the investigation into caused the derailment.

The GM says the signal system suffered significant damage and right now there is no timeframe for when repairs will be complete. He is telling commuters to check in again on Sunday for what he hopes will be a more definite answer. @wbz pic.twitter.com/1yoXe3I9Nz — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 14, 2019

The car itself was put in service in 1969 and rehauled in the late ’80s. Its wheels and the apparatus that holds the wheels were installed in 2014. All trains are inspected every 8500 miles (which is about once a month) and this car was last inspected on May 3, according to Poftak.

He repeated that he did not believe operator error was behind the incident. After a derailment on the Green Line on June 8, the operator of the train was blamed for causing it to go off the tracks.

Test trains will be run over the weekend through the station. Another service update will be provided on Sunday evening.

A fare increase is still expected to begin July 1.