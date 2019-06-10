BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A transit official says a subway derailment that sent nine people to the hospital over the weekend in Boston appears to have been “operator-related.”
The deputy general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Jeff Gonneville, said Monday investigators had ruled out mechanical issues involving either the vehicle or the tracks as a cause.
He said the operator, who investigators believe was at fault, has been suspended and could be fired pending the outcome of their investigation. The operator was familiar with the route.
Gonneville provided a brief update on Saturday’s derailment inside a tunnel near Kenmore Square to the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board.
T officials previously said they had interviewed the operator, who has not been identified.
Gonneville said there were 11 reported injuries. Nine people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
