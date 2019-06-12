



DORCHESTER (CBS) – The MBTA is asking riders for patience as it runs reduced Red Line service Wednesday, a day after a derailment in Dorchester caused massive disruptions.

Repair crews removed the disabled train from the tracks near the JFK-UMass station just before 3 a.m., nearly 24 hours after Tuesday’s derailment, which damaged the train, the tracks and signals.

Customers are being warned they need to add an additional 15-to-20 minutes to their regular commute time.

Red Line service will then be suspended at 11 a.m. between North Quincy and JFK-UMass stations for more repairs. Shuttle buses will run between the two stations for about three hours before service returns for the start of the afternoon rush hour.

“We know this is a big ask. We sincerely appreciate all our riders’ understanding and patience while crews work around the clock to fix this,” the T tweeted early Wednesday.

For the morning, the MBTA said Braintree branch customers will need to switch trains at JFK-UMass for service to South Station. Ashmont commuters will not need to switch trains at JFK-UMass.

There will be extra commuter rail service to accommodate Red Line riders.

CharlieCards and CharlieTickets will be accepted on the Middleborough-Lakeville, Kingston-Plymouth, Greenbush, and Fairmount commuter rail lines, as well as the Fitchburg line from Porter Square to North Station.

This was the second derailment in less than a week for the MBTA after a Green Line train derailed Saturday. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Tuesday there will be an independent review of all of the T’s recent derailments.

Adding to the riders’ frustration, MBTA prices are set to go up on July 1.