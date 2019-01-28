  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA on Monday announced plans for a 6.3 percent rate hike that would go into effect on July 1.

As a part of the plan, the rate increase would be phased in over the next three years.

The MBTA said the increase is designed to “continue making system investments to improve service.”

This would be the first rate hike since 2016.

General Manager Steve Poftak announced the proposal during a meeting of the Fiscal and Management Control Board.

  1. Will Fasciano says:
    January 28, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    And they do this with a straight face! The highest paid pubic transportation employee’s in the country!! What happened to the 5% ceiling every 2 years?

