BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA on Monday announced plans for a 6.3 percent rate hike that would go into effect on July 1.

Read: MBTA Fare Hike Proposal

As a part of the plan, the rate increase would be phased in over the next three years.

The MBTA said the increase is designed to “continue making system investments to improve service.”

This would be the first rate hike since 2016.

General Manager Steve Poftak announced the proposal during a meeting of the Fiscal and Management Control Board.