



BOSTON (CBS) — Mass. State Police said the 33-year-old Dorchester man accused of vandalizing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was interviewed by police and sent to a Boston hospital for a mental health evaluation Saturday.

His name is not being released.

“If he is released from the hospital over the weekend he will be returned to police custody and charged with offenses of malicious destruction of property over $250 and tagging. If he is hospitalized for treatment he will be summonsed to Dorchester District Court on those charges at a later date,” said a statement from State Police.

On Thursday, spray-painted graffiti, including swastikas, was found on the stones at the monument. American flags, shrubs, and flowers were also pulled from the ground.

Volunteers were able to clean the area just in time for Memorial Day.

The memorial is maintained by UMass Boston. A statement from interim Chancellor Katherine Newman read: “We are relieved to know that this incident has been resolved and thank both the State Police and our own UMass Boston officers for their efforts in this investigation. As Memorial Day approaches, and we gather to remember the sacrifices of veterans and their families, I hope this will restore some peace of mind.”

The memorial was also vandalized last fall.

State Police said this man also had a warrant out of Dorchester for an unrelated incident involving larceny of an American flag and Massachusetts state flag from the UMass campus.