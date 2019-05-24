BOSTON (CBS) – A day after the Vietnam Memorial was vandalized at UMass Boston, volunteers helped to clean it up. They replaced American flags that were pulled out and tossed in a pond, put in new shrubs and flowers and the graffiti was removed just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The vandalism happened in the middle of the day Thursday. Someone spray-painted graffiti, including swastikas, on stones at the monument. The memorial was also vandalized last fall.
“That’s so disrespectful what that person did, and I know there’s a video we’re trying to find out who it is and if we find out we will take the proper steps and prosecution,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.
Investigators do have surveillance photos of a possible suspect but so far there have not been any arrests in the case.
The memorial is for the 80 Dorchester men who made the ultimate sacrifice, but it’s also a place for their families.
There will be a special ceremony at the memorial at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.