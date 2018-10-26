BREAKING NEWS:FBI Arrests 56-Year-Old Man In Florida In Connection With Mail Bombs
Filed Under:Boston, Dorchester, Vandalism, Vietnam Veterans Memorial

BOSTON (CBS) – State Police are searching for vandals who extensively damaged the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Morrissey Boulevard.

An American flag was cut and a Massachusetts flag was taken off the flagpole and found nearby with trash dumped on top of it, according to State Police. Several shrubs and trees at the memorial were cut down.

dorchester vietnam memorial vandalism credit umb grounds 2 Police Look For Vandals Who Damaged Bostons Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Vandals desecrated the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Dorchester, State Police said. (Photo credit: UMB GROUNDS)

A POW-MIA flag at the memorial was stolen and is missing. Bricks were thrown at the memorial leaving marks on the stone.

dorchester vietnam memorial vandalism credit umb grounds 3 Police Look For Vandals Who Damaged Bostons Vietnam Veterans Memorial

State Police are searching for vandals who extensively damaged the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester. (Photo credit: UMB GROUNDS)

A woman who noticed the vandalism at the memorial reported it to State Police on Thursday afternoon.

The memorial was built in 1986 to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call State Police at 617-740-7710.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s