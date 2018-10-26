BOSTON (CBS) – State Police are searching for vandals who extensively damaged the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Morrissey Boulevard.

An American flag was cut and a Massachusetts flag was taken off the flagpole and found nearby with trash dumped on top of it, according to State Police. Several shrubs and trees at the memorial were cut down.

A POW-MIA flag at the memorial was stolen and is missing. Bricks were thrown at the memorial leaving marks on the stone.

A woman who noticed the vandalism at the memorial reported it to State Police on Thursday afternoon.

The memorial was built in 1986 to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call State Police at 617-740-7710.