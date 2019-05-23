BOSTON (CBS) – The Vietnam Memorial on Morrisey Boulevard has been vandalized again, just as crews finished cleaning up last October’s vandalism and preparing for Memorial Day.
Memorial Administrator Joe Zinck said the crew had just finished $20,000 of repairs and re-landscaping from the last vandalism. Repairs were being done up until Thursday afternoon.
Then, at about 2 p.m., $2,000 worth of bushes – about 30 – were pulled out and more than 100 American flags were taken. Some photos of the site also show swastikas spraypainted on granite benches.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood is on land owned by the University of Massachusetts Boston.
“UMass Boston is very proud of the veteran community on our campus and in the neighborhoods around us,” Interim Chancellor Katherine Newman said. “I am horrified at this callous act of vandalism and saddened for those veterans who are listed on the monument and their families who are still here with us. We recently installed a camera at the site after a previous vandalism incident. We’re reviewing the footage and will help the investigation in any way we can.”
