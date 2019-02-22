



JUPITER, Florida (CBS) – Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, will be charged in a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida.

The stunning announcement came late Friday morning at a police news conference.

Police said Kraft was involved in two incidents in the last month at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and there is video evidence of both showing the Patriots owner in the act. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police in this specific bust.

The incidents are part of a larger crackdown on human trafficking and prostitution at several spas in the West Palm Beach area. Kraft faces two misdemeanor charges of soliciting another for prostitution. Police said they are in the process of issuing an arrest warrant in the case.

According to a local news website, News Chief, Kraft was in Palm Beach for a fundraiser the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Saturday. He then went to Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday to attend the NBA All-Star Game.

Kraft, 77, has owned the Patriots for 25 years. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during that time, most recently Super Bowl LIII earlier this month in Atlanta.

He has four sons. His wife Myra died in 2011.