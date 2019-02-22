



BOSTON (CBS) — On Friday, police in Florida announced that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is facing two charges for soliciting a prostitute.

Several hours after the news broke, the NFL acknowledged it in a statement:

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”

The statement was shared by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Kraft, 77, purchased the Patriots in 1994, overseeing the team for 10 Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl victories.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a Kraft spokesperson told CNN on Friday. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”