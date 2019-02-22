



WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump weighed in from the Oval Office Friday on the charges against New England Patriots owner and friend Robert Kraft in a Jupiter, Florida prostitution bust.

“Well it’s very sad. I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question. “He’s proclaimed his innocence totally. But I’m very surprised to see it.”

#BREAKING: President Trump comments on the charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft pic.twitter.com/q9rZjuGMjh — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 22, 2019

Kraft, who denies doing anything illegal, was allegedly caught in the act on video, according to police. He faces two misdemeanor charges of soliciting another for prostitution.

Police said Kraft was involved in two incidents in the last month at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police in this specific bust.

Trump said in a recent interview that he is a “good friend” of Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Kraft was critical of Trump as the president clashed with the NFL during debate over national anthem protests, but the pair have also worked together on issues such as bringing the World Cup to North America.

The owner was a guest at Trump’s inauguration festivities and rode aboard Air Force One in 2017.