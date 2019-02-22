



BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is weighing in following Friday’s news that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be charged in a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida.

“Governor Baker finds these allegations deeply disturbing and condemns all acts of sexual exploitation,” a spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement.

Kraft denies doing anything illegal. He was allegedly caught in the act on video, according to police.

Police said Kraft was involved in two incidents in the last month at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and there is video evidence of both showing the Patriots owner in the act. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police in this specific bust.

Police said they found women at the spa who were allegedly forced to live there, working in deplorable conditions.

WBZ-TV also reached out to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, but his office said he had no comment at this time.