Filed Under:Julian Edelman, Patriots


Burbank, Calif. (CBS) – Julian Edelman was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. Then, he paraded down Disney World’s Main Street and played lightsabers with BFF Tom Brady. He did it all with a signature, much-talked-about, scruffy beard.

Now that beard is no more.

On the same day that Brady shaved his Super Bowl stubble off for charity, Edelman did the same.

He let Ellen DeGeneres shave off his facial hair, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Boston. Ellen offered to make a $10,000 donation to the organization if she could get rid of his beard. Edeleman said he will match the donation.

“I love you beard. It’s been a hell of a year,” Edelman said as Ellen put the clippers to his face.

You can watch the appearance, scheduled to air Friday, below.

