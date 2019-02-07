



BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is going to begin his off-season by shaving off his playoff beard for charity.

The Patriots quarterback will get a shave fit for a six-time Super Bowl champion at Gillette’s world headquarters in Boston Thursday morning.

After the ceremonial shave, Gillette will donate $35,000 each to the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston, Best Buddies and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Brady will also sign a Patriots-branded Gillette razor which will then be auctioned off. That money will go to Brady’s favorite charities.

There’s no word yet if Brady will bring along Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman who promised he would shave his beard after the game.