BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Julian Edelman fulfilled the classic move post-Super Bowl win: they went to Disney World. The duo excitedly screamed their plans after beating the Rams 13-3 for the team’s overall sixth Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/TGVZDOhfIk — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019

Edelman posted an Instagram Monday of himself and Brady dressed up for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge portion of the park.

The Super Bowl MVP also posted on his Instagram story. He and Brady discussed who would be Woody or Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and had a lightsaber fight.

Best bromance ever continued pic.twitter.com/liPxWydGx5 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) February 4, 2019

A statement from Walt Disney World said the players will be “the stars of a colorful parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park and interact with beloved Disney characters and cheering fans.”