



BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will celebrate their sixth Super Bowl title with a huge duck boat parade in downtown Boston Tuesday. More than one million people are expected to attend.

The two-mile rolling rally will start at 11 a.m. at the Hynes Convention Center. It go down Boylston Street at Hereford Street, then left onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street, where it will end at City Hall. There will not be a rally in City Hall Plaza.

Fans started lining the parade route well before sunrise Tuesday and they won’t have to bundle up because temperatures will get into the 60’s.

If you’re planning on going to the parade, the city recommends you take public transportation, because parking will be scarce.

Mayor Marty Walsh wants everyone to behave.

“On those duck boats are going to be families, kids. The Patriots are going to bring their families with them and young people with them. Watching the parade are going to be kids and families. So we’re asking you, do not throw things. Don’t throw beer. Do not throw anything at those boats,” Walsh said.

“No public drinking. No smoking marijuana. Just because you like the smell, doesn’t mean a little kid does,” said Police Commissioner William Gross.

