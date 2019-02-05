WATCH LIVE:10 a.m. WBZ-TV Coverage Of Patriots Super Bowl Championship Parade
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Carlos Aravena among the crowd for the Patriots Parade (WBZ-TV | Anna Meiler)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeIt may only be 9:30 a.m. but fans are packed into Government Center ahead of the Patriots Parade (WBZ-TV | Paula Ebben)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019duckboats-levanreidThe duck boats are ready for boarding! They were lined up just off Boylston Street around 9:30 a.m. (WBZ-TV | Levan Reid)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeFans wait along Boston Common before the Patriots parade Tuesday. (WBZ-TV | Joe Giza)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeWBZ-TV's David Wade and Lisa Hughes were at Copley Square for live Patriots Parade coverage (WBZ-TV | David Wade)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeThe crowds are already ten deep in sections of Government Center for the Patriots Parade, two hours before it is set to start (WBZ-TV | Chris Gobeille)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeKatie Roy and 10-year-old Sam came from Maine for the parade. (Photo credit: Anna Meiler - WBZ-TV)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeThe Commuter Rail platform in Westboro packed with Pats fans. (Photo credit: @tanyaalala)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeThe Westborough commuter rail station was overrun by Patriots fans Tuesday. (Photo credit: @tanyaalala)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Duck Boat Parade 2019Patriots ParadeA long line to catch the ferry from Hingham was filled with Pats fans. (Photo Credit: Sid Murlidhar)
  • PHOTOS: Patriots Celebrate Super Bowl LIII VictoryCheck out the sights as the Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

