BOSTON (CBS) – With more than one million fans expected in Boston Tuesday for the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade, the Commuter Rail struggled to accommodate everyone headed into the city.
The MBTA’s website reported delays on the Kingston/Plymouth, Newburyport/Rockport, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell and Providence/Stoughton lines of up to 40 minutes long “due to heavy parade ridership.”
The T said trains were reaching capacity early and may be running past express stations.
“Today we took every train possible and added coaches,” the Commuter Rail tweeted. “We are running more train cars than we have before and will continue to accommodate as many passengers as possible throughout morning.”
Riders expressed their frustration on social media – one even using the hashtag “ihatetheparade.”
The Franklin line was also seeing significant delays Tuesday morning after a man was fatally struck by a train.