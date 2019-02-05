



BOSTON (CBS) – With more than one million fans expected in Boston Tuesday for the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade, the Commuter Rail struggled to accommodate everyone headed into the city.

The MBTA’s website reported delays on the Kingston/Plymouth, Newburyport/Rockport, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell and Providence/Stoughton lines of up to 40 minutes long “due to heavy parade ridership.”

The T said trains were reaching capacity early and may be running past express stations.

live in middleboro/lakeville. full capacity first stop pic.twitter.com/FQbSzAPTt0 — Derek Adesso (@derek_adesso) February 5, 2019

My inbound @MBTA_CR train is full at Franklin/Dean College. Still crowds of people on the platform. Good luck to anyone trying to get into the city. pic.twitter.com/J352I5eU5C — Steve Saleeba (@SteveSaleeba) February 5, 2019

“Today we took every train possible and added coaches,” the Commuter Rail tweeted. “We are running more train cars than we have before and will continue to accommodate as many passengers as possible throughout morning.”

Riders expressed their frustration on social media – one even using the hashtag “ihatetheparade.”

So many parade goers. Train didn't let passengers on at Westboro and Ashland. #ihatetheparade@universalhub pic.twitter.com/18T31GlCJG — Ashish Kasturia (@whiskeylover) February 5, 2019

Hope the @MBTA has extra trains coming …no room to board the 8:04 out of Norfolk for the @Patriots duck boat parade . #needaride @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/mUeAvFvT0w — Marilyn Schairer (@mschairernews) February 5, 2019

The Franklin line was also seeing significant delays Tuesday morning after a man was fatally struck by a train.