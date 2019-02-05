WATCH LIVE:10 a.m. WBZ-TV Coverage Of Patriots Super Bowl Championship Parade
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LIII, Super Bowl parade, Tom Brady


BOSTON (CBS) — “The Brady 6” has a whole new meaning. And a fancy new T-shirt.

Tom Brady is now a six-time Super Bowl champ, so of course he needed a new T-shirt to represent his championship dominance. The Patriots quarterback was sporting a new “6” T-shirt during Tuesday’s victory parade through the streets of Boston.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his new “6” T-shirt at the team’s Super Bowl victory parade through Boston. (WBZ-TV)

It’s a nice update to the “5” T-shirt he wore when throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park in 2015.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws the first pitch at Fenway Park on April 13, 2015. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The six is also fitting, given there were six quarterbacks drafted ahead of Brady in 2000. That has served as a source of his motivation throughout his career.

Brady held up six fingers throughout his duck boat trip through Boston, and likely yelled “Let’s Go” over 1,000 times. He was joined by his daughter Vivian and son Benny on his duck boat Tuesday.

