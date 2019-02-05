



BOSTON (CBS) — “The Brady 6” has a whole new meaning. And a fancy new T-shirt.

Tom Brady is now a six-time Super Bowl champ, so of course he needed a new T-shirt to represent his championship dominance. The Patriots quarterback was sporting a new “6” T-shirt during Tuesday’s victory parade through the streets of Boston.

It’s a nice update to the “5” T-shirt he wore when throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park in 2015.

The six is also fitting, given there were six quarterbacks drafted ahead of Brady in 2000. That has served as a source of his motivation throughout his career.

Brady held up six fingers throughout his duck boat trip through Boston, and likely yelled “Let’s Go” over 1,000 times. He was joined by his daughter Vivian and son Benny on his duck boat Tuesday.