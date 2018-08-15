Breaking News:Surfer Attacked By Shark On Cape Cod
TRURO (CBS) – A surfer was attacked and seriously injured by a shark at a Cape Cod beach Wednesday afternoon.

The Truro Harbormaster says the man was bitten by a shark at Long Nook Beach.

Sources tell WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields the shark bit the surfer’s hip. The man was taken to Wellfleet and then loaded onto a Medflight helicopter to be flown to Tufts Medical Center. The AP is reporting the man is 61 years old.

A surfer is carried off Long Nook Beach after he was attacked by a shark (WBZ-TV)

Long Nook Beach was closed to swimmers after the attack.

The attack happened about three miles from where WBZ-TV’s SkyEye spotted two great white sharks last week. The sightings prompted officials to close the beach temporarily.

In 2012, a swimmer was attacked by a great white shark off Ballston Beach in Truro.

