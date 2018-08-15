TRURO (CBS) – A surfer was attacked and seriously injured by a shark at a Cape Cod beach Wednesday afternoon.

The Truro Harbormaster says the man was bitten by a shark at Long Nook Beach.

Sources tell WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields the shark bit the surfer’s hip. The man was taken to Wellfleet and then loaded onto a Medflight helicopter to be flown to Tufts Medical Center. The AP is reporting the man is 61 years old.

Long Nook Beach was closed to swimmers after the attack.

The attack happened about three miles from where WBZ-TV’s SkyEye spotted two great white sharks last week. The sightings prompted officials to close the beach temporarily.

In 2012, a swimmer was attacked by a great white shark off Ballston Beach in Truro.