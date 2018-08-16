TRURO (CBS) – Long Nook Beach in Truro will remain closed until further notice after a 61-year-old man was bitten by a shark Wednesday.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. The swimmer was standing in the water about 30 yards offshore when the shark bit him, leaving the man with puncture wounds to his hip and torso.

Beachgoers teamed up to help carry the man up a nearby dune and into a parking lot. He was then flown by MedFlight helicopter to Tufts Medical Center.

Truro officials announced a short time after the attack that Long Nook Beach would remain closed until further notice. There has been no update on when it will reopen.