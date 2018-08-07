TRURO (CBS) – A shark sighting in Truro Tuesday is keeping swimmers out of the water at two beaches.

The Truro Recreation & Beach Department tweeted that there was a shark sighting at Head of the Meadow Beach at 11:30 a.m. That beach and the nearby Coast Guard Beach will be closed for swimming until 1:45 p.m.

State shark biologist Greg Skomal confirmed that two sharks spotted by SkyEye off the coast of Truro were in fact great whites.

On Monday, Plymouth shut down all town beaches for three hours after a fisherman spotted a 14-foot great white shark.

In just the last week or so there have been roughly two dozen great white sightings including close encounters with paddle boarders and fishermen.