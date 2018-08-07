Filed Under:Local TV, shark sighting, Truro

TRURO (CBS) – A shark sighting in Truro Tuesday is keeping swimmers out of the water at two beaches.

The Truro Recreation & Beach Department tweeted that there was a shark sighting at Head of the Meadow Beach at 11:30 a.m. That beach and the nearby Coast Guard Beach will be closed for swimming until 1:45 p.m.

State shark biologist Greg Skomal confirmed that two sharks spotted by SkyEye off the coast of Truro were in fact great whites.

truroshark VIDEO: Great White Sharks Seen Off Truro; Beaches Closed

An aerial image of a great white shark off of Truro, August 7, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

On Monday, Plymouth shut down all town beaches for three hours after a fisherman spotted a 14-foot great white shark.

In just the last week or so there have been roughly two dozen great white sightings including close encounters with paddle boarders and fishermen.

