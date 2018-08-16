  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Before a man was bitten by a shark in shallow water off of Long Nook Beach on Wednesday, the last time someone was attacked off Cape Cod was 2012, also in Truro.

shark3 Truro Shark Attack Was First Bite Off Cape Cod Since 2012

Christopher Myers was taken to Mass. General Hospital after he was attacked July 30, 2012. (Photo courtesy: Cape Cod Times)

Christopher Myers was in the water at Ballston Beach with his son in July 2012 when a shark latched onto his leg. The attack left him with eight deep gauges and torn tendons.

“I kicked very hard with my free leg, with my right leg,” Myers told reporters at the time about his escape. “The shark decided I wasn’t very tasty or something good happened and he let me go.”

“Don’t be an easy meal,” Myers added with a lighthearted piece of advice to swimmers following his attack.

christophermyers Truro Shark Attack Was First Bite Off Cape Cod Since 2012

Shark attack victim Christopher Myers recovering from his injuries in 2012. (WBZ-TV)

The last fatal shark attack in the area was 1936 off Mattapoisett.

The 61-year-old victim of Wednesday’s attack suffered puncture wounds to his hip. He was taken by MedFlight helicopter to Tufts Medical Center.

