FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman called his 4-game suspension disappointing, but added he is “definitely accountable” for his failed test.

Until Saturday, Edelman’s only comment since the suspension was announced was through Instagram. He posted that he does not know how or why he tested positive for something banned by the NFL.

The veteran wide receiver’s appeal was denied by an independent arbitrator. Edelman decided not to take the issue to court and will be eligible to return Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s disappointing with the penalty and the findings and I am definitely accountable for that,” Edelman told reporters. “Ultimately, my focus is going out and working my knee and get better each day. It was tough last year watching your team go out and play great football without you. It’s exciting to get back out here and get to play with them.”

One of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets, Edelman missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Edelman added that he needs to follow protocol better to “make sure this never happens again.”

Edelman was asked about Alex Guerrero as he answered questions for the first time about his 4 game PED suspension – #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/E6r4Qmfk4I — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 28, 2018

When news of Edelman’s suspension broke, some speculated about a potential connection between the positive test and Alex Guerrero, who is trainer for Brady and the wide receiver.

“What’s in the past is in the past. I love Alex,” Edelman said on Saturday. “Ultimately I’m worried about just going out here and playing football. I’m not here to talk about making a headline on something. I’m just here playing football.”

During his simultaneous press conference nearby, Brady was asked a similar question about Edelman and Guerrero.

“I have no comment. That’s ridiculous. I’m out,” Brady said before ending his press conference.