Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman’s appeal was denied today, citing an unnamed source.
His four-game suspension has been upheld, Schefter said in a tweet Tuesday night.
The Patriots receiver stated his case against the NFL recently in a day-long appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. Edelman reportedly hired attorney Alex Spiro, who has represented a handful of athletes in past appeals, to help in his fight, claiming the league made during testing and other processes used. Edelman has maintained his innocence since news broke of his suspension back on June 7.