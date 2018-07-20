BOSTON (CBS) — The last time a Patriots player was suspended four games by the NFL, it got a little messy.

Tom Brady took the NFL to federal court over his Deflategate ban in a drawn-out process, and in the end, the quarterback was still forced to sit out the first four games of the 2016 season.

That will not be the case this time around. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Julian Edelman will not sue the NFL over his recent four-game suspension for using PEDs, and will instead focus on his return in Week 5.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman won’t follow Tom Brady into federal court after an arbitrator recently upheld his PED suspension. Edelman decided not to sue the league, per source — he’ll focus his energy on football and preparing for Week 5 return. Ready to compete, on the field. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2018

Edelman appealed his suspension, with his reps arguing that the NFL made mistakes in their testing process, but an independent arbitrator upheld the NFL’s punishment. The receiver, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, will now have to sit out games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.